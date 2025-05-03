Angolan President Lourenco condemns Pahalgam attack, expresses solidarity with India

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on Saturday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

”Anglona President condemned heinous terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India,” said Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in Ministry of External Affairs(MEA), during a special briefing for the visit of Angolan President Lourenco to India.

Angolan President’s condemnation holds significance since Angola holds the chair of African Union in 2025.

In a meeting with Angolan President, Prime Minister Modi announced a USD 200 million defence credit line to Angola, expanding cooperation in public infrastructure, defence and space technology. PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening India-Africa ties and taking a tough stance against terrorism. “Committed to taking firm, decisive action against terrorists and those who support them,” Prime Minister Modi said after the meeting.

Earlier, President Lourenco was warmly welcomed at Hyderabad House by Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The leaders engaged in discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, traditional medicine and cultural exchange.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks.”

Earlier in the day, Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a 21-gun salute and Guard of Honour. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi were present to receive the visiting dignitary. “A special welcome for a Global South partner,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Lourenco also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at his memorial and signing the visitors’ book. “Remembering Bapu and his ideals,” Jaiswal wrote in another post.

EAM Jaishankar, who had earlier called on President Lourenco, expressed optimism about the strengthening of India-Angola and broader India-Africa ties. “Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership,” he posted. “Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties.”

Lourenco arrived in New Delhi a day earlier, accompanied by a high-level delegation. He was received at the airport by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The three Memorandum of Understandings(MoUs) in agriculture, culture and Ayurveda were signed between the two countries.

India and Angola established diplomatic relations in 1985. This year marks the 40th anniversary of their formal ties. The two countries have seen frequent high-level engagements, including President Lourenco’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in 2018 and the Angola-India meeting at the NAM Ministerial in January 2024.