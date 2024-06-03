Angry over delay in bringing birthday cake, man attacks his wife, son with knife in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 3
Furious over the delay in bringing the cake on his birthday, a 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and son with a knife in Mumbai's Sakinaka area, leaving them injured, a police official said on Monday.
According to the Sakinaka police station official, Rajendra Shinde has been booked for attempt to murder and is absconding after the incident on Sunday.
Shinde's birthday was on Saturday (June 1). However, his wife Ranjana, who works as a domestic help, could bring the birthday cake home only at 12.15 pm the next day as she got late at her workplace, said the official.
Angry over the delay in bringing the birthday cake, Shinde got into an argument with his wife and abused her. When the couple's son tried to intervene, Shinde picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him below his ribs and in the chest in a fit of rage, he said.
When Ranjana tried to save her son, Shinde stabbed his wife in the wrist, said the official.
Both suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours, while the accused fled the spot, he said.
Ranjana was allowed to go home after medication, while her son is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, said the official.
On the woman's complaint, a case was registered against her husband under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and efforts were on to nab him, he added.
