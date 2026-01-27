Angry over past quarrel, 16-year-old boy rams BMW car into scooter, injuring 2 in Nashik       

A 16-year-old boy driving a BMW car hit a scooter from the rear, seriously injuring its two occupants in Nashik city of Maharashtra, a fallout of a past dispute between the trio, police said on Tuesday.

The under-age car driver, booked for attempt to murder among other charges, fled the spot after the accident, which took place in the Gangapur Road area of the city on Saturday (January 24), but was tracked on the basis of CCTV footage, detained and later sent to a remand home, they said.

Citing preliminary reports, police said the teenager is the son of a government official.

The injured scooter riders are two friends, both in their teens. As per a complaint lodged by one of them, he and his friend were passing through the Gangapur Road area when the 16-year-old boy chased them in his high-end car and hit their scooter hard from behind with the motive to kill them.

The duo suffered serious injuries. The under-age car driver hit the duo's scooter in anger over a previous quarrel between them, said the police, citing the complaint.

On the basis of the complaint lodged on January 25 at the Gangapur police station, police registered an FIR against the car driver under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder), 281 (reckless driving or riding on public roads that endangers human life or safety) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). Relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act were also invoked, they said.

The police started an investigation and searched for the car based on CCTV footage.

As per CCTV footage, two persons are seen passing from Gangapur Road on a two-wheeler when a red speeding car came from behind and hit their scooter. The hit was so intense that the two were thrown on the road. Locals took the injured to hospital with the help of the police.

The police detained the under-age driver and on January 26 produced him before a juvenile court, which sent him to a remand home.