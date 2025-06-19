In a major boost to Make in India, Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in partnership with Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra).

Advertisement

The final assembly line will be set up at the Nagpur facility of the joint venture by 2028, making India only the fifth country in the world to build executive business jets — joining the US, France, Canada and Brazil.

The announcement, made at the Paris Air Show, marks the first time Falcon 2000 jets have been produced outside of France. It signifies a major leap for India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration will establish a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Advertisement

When the Nagpur facility starts, India will join the elite club of countries producing business jets after the United States, France, Canada and Brazil.

"Dassault Aviation and Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), today at the Paris Air Show announced a landmark strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business executive jets in India for the global markets," the firms said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a versatile and efficient twin-engine business jet. It can typically accommodate 8 to 10 passengers.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognised worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure (DRAL) was established in 2017. The operations commenced with the setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mihan, Nagpur, later that year.

Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in the Falcon global production program.

"The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities," the BJP said.

DRAL will also become the centre of excellence (CoE) for the Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programs for Dassault Aviation, the first such CoE outside France.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation said, "This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates, once again, our firm intent to meet our 'Make in India' commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain."

Anil Ambani, founder chairman, Reliance Group, said, "Our partnership with Dassault Aviation represents a landmark in Reliance Group's journey, as we work together to firmly position India as a vital hub in the global aerospace value chain."