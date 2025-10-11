Anil Ambani's senior Reliance Power executive arrested by ED
The ED is investigating the Anil Ambani group of companies in connection with multi-crore bank "fraud" cases.
Advertisement
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an executive of businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Group under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Saturday.
Advertisement
Ashok Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, they said.
Advertisement
The ED is investigating the Anil Ambani group of companies in connection with multi-crore bank "fraud" cases.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement