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Home / India / Anil Kumar steps in as school education navigates testing times

Anil Kumar steps in as school education navigates testing times

Kumar takes the charge at a time when NCERT has started rolling out new textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, schools and teachers are still adapting to the changes.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Centre has appointed TK Anil Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre and a former Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, as the new School Education Secretary.Top bureaucrat Vineet Joshi was removed as the Higher Education Secretary late on Thursday night. Joshi was given the additional charge of School Education Secretary after Sanjay Kumar superannuated on June 30.
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Kumar’s appointment comes as part of a major overhaul in the Education Ministry amidst ongoing student protests over examination irregularities. The Department of School Education came under criticism after the implementation of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System (OSM), which drew scrutiny owing to technical glitches and the charge of favour in tender process.

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Kumar takes the charge at a time when NCERT has started rolling out new textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, schools and teachers are still adapting to the changes.

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Over the years, Kumar has worked in the field of rural development, health and family welfare, urban administration, personnel management, legal meteorology and tourism. An engineer by education, he holds a B.Tech degree (mechanical engineering) and has steadily progressed through a wide range of important administrative responsibilities at both the state and central levels. He has served as Principal Secretary to the Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

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