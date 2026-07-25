Anil Kumar steps in as school education navigates testing times

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Kumar’s appointment comes as part of a major overhaul in the Education Ministry amidst ongoing student protests over examination irregularities. The Department of School Education came under criticism after the implementation of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System (OSM), which drew scrutiny owing to technical glitches and the charge of favour in tender process.

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Kumar takes the charge at a time when NCERT has started rolling out new textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, schools and teachers are still adapting to the changes.

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Over the years, Kumar has worked in the field of rural development, health and family welfare, urban administration, personnel management, legal meteorology and tourism. An engineer by education, he holds a B.Tech degree (mechanical engineering) and has steadily progressed through a wide range of important administrative responsibilities at both the state and central levels. He has served as Principal Secretary to the Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department.