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Home / India / Anil Pandit named accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case

Anil Pandit named accused in Tiger Shroff shooting case

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit’s instructions and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.
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Gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told a court on Thursday as it remanded four arrested persons in police custody till October 26.

Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is said to be operating from the US, had allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on Shroff in a social media post.

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The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday produced Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both hailing from Haryana’s Sonepat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh, before the Esplanade Magistrate’s court here.

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The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit’s instructions and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.

The investigators sought police custody of the four arrested accused, stating that they had actively participated in the conspiracy with those held earlier in the case.

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These four accused had supplied a weapon to the shooters, the police said.

Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Anil Pandit’s instructions, while Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai and handed over the weapon to other conspirators, the police said.

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi opposed the demand for custody, arguing that there was no material against these four accused and they had been arrested on mere suspicion.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused in police custody till October 26.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested 10 persons so far.

On Wednesday, the court remanded Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonepat; Ritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana in police custody till October 31.

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