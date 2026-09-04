Ankit Balyan murder: Police intensify hunt for 2 remaining accused, reward doubled to Rs 1 lakh

The Shamli police have intensified their search for two alleged shooters still absconding in the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, with the reward for information leading to their arrest doubled to Rs 1 lakh each, an official said on Friday.

Related news: Murder on road: Ankit Balyan sang about killing in last Instagram post, was killed hours later

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Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said the two accused, identified as Satyam and Aryan, both from Haryana, had earlier carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

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“Police teams have intensified the search for the two remaining accused and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts at different places,” Singh said.

Balyan, 32, was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli on August 26. Police had earlier said four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him as he walked towards his car.

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Two suspected shooters, Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, were killed in an encounter with police in Shamli on August 31. Three pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from them, police had said.

The killing was described by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna as a “pre-planned conspiracy”, with investigators probing the suspected involvement of a network linked to the Gogi gang.

Police have since been conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and other states to trace the remaining accused and are also examining their movements before and after the murder, sources said.

The singer’s family had welcomed the killing of the two suspected shooters in the encounter but demanded that the remaining accused be “eliminated”.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary had met Balyan’s family after the encounter and urged faith in the legal and police system.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had also spoken to the bereaved family and extended his party’s support.

Police said the investigation into the murder and the larger conspiracy was continuing.