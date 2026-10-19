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Home / India / Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand protesters stopped at India Gate

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand protesters stopped at India Gate

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Protesters from Uttarakhand raise slogans demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Nearly 100 protesters from Uttarakhand demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari were stopped at India Gate on Sunday while attempting to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the Delhi Police restricting their movement under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The protesters, including members of the Progressive Women’s Unity Centre, demanded cancellation of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor and a further probe into the 2022 murder case. “Our first and foremost demand is that Gautam’s appointment as Governor of Sikkim should be cancelled,” said a protester.

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The protester alleged that the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre were doing an injustice to the family and deceiving them. Referring to the investigation, he said the CBI probe ordered by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was “incomplete” because it was not conducted under the supervision of the SC.

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He also criticised BJP MP Anil Baluni for taking Ankita’s parents to the CBI office. “It would have been better if the BJP leadership had taken them to Narendra Modi. It was a matter of two minutes. If you cancelled this appointment, the issue would have been resolved,” he said.

A woman protester from the Progressive Women’s Unity Centre questioned the heavy police deployment around the protest, saying, “If women are not getting security, then somewhere the government is consciously trying to suppress this issue.”

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Gautam to take oath as Sikkim Guv on Oct 19

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam, the Governor-designate of Sikkim, is set to take oath on October 19. He arrived in Gangtok on Sunday in preparation for his swearing-in ceremony, scheduled at the Lok Bhavan. On October 15, Ankita's parents had been detained while protesting near the India Gate against his appointment as Sikkim Governor. Ankita’s family has been alleging that Gautam played a key role in her death. TNS

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