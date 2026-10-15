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Home / India / Ankita Bhandari’s family protests appointment of Gautam as Sikkim Governor

Ankita Bhandari’s family protests appointment of Gautam as Sikkim Governor

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Activist Yogita Bhayana (C) with Ankita Bhandari’s parents during a sit-in at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI
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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate as they staged a protest against BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor.

Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, are demanding that the move be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into their daughter’s murder.

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They appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, alleging that the appointment had deepened their anguish while questions surrounding the case remained unresolved. Soni Devi broke down during the protest as she urged the President to halt the process.

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Rahul expressed solidarity with the grieving family and assured them of his support in their fight for accountability. Congress leaders Imran Partapgarhi, Pawan Khera and IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib also joined the protest. Social activist Yogita Bhayana was present with the family.

Ankita’s father demanded that Gautam not be appointed to the constitutional post until the investigation was complete, arguing that the allegations surrounding the case required scrutiny before the appointment proceeded. He also alleged that an influential VIP had played a significant role in his daughter’s murder and called for the person’s identity and alleged involvement to be investigated.

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Ankita’s mother appealed to Murmu, saying the family had been devastated by the October 12 announcement of Gautam’s appointment.

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