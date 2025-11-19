DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Baba Siddique murder: NIA arrests key accused Anmol Bishnoi on being deported from US

Baba Siddique murder: NIA arrests key accused Anmol Bishnoi on being deported from US

Anmol, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is also wanted in connection with firing at Salman Khan's residence and killing of Punjabi singer Moosewala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India, on November 19, 2025. (NIA via PTI)
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India.

Advertisement

Absconding since 2022, Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested in connection with the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother.

Advertisement

He faces at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the April 2024 firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, and the May 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Advertisement

A Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) had earlier stated that Anmol was a conspirator in Moosewala’s murder and had fled India using a fake passport just weeks before the killing.

Meanwhile, he was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period

Advertisement

The NIA said Anmol continued to “run terror syndicates” and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground.

Investigations also revealed that he provided shelter and logistical support to the gang’s shooters and operatives, and engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

The NIA is probing the case as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts