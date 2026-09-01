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Home / India / Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from renal infection

Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from renal infection

The 89-year-old was brought to Bombay Hospital on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:38 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Anna Hazare. Tribune file
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Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his blood reports suggested a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.

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Hazare, 89, was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local medical facility for initial treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

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"According to Anna's blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now," Awari said.

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The anti-graft crusader was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered, he added.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital were conducting a detailed assessment of Hazare's condition.

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Over the years, the Army man-turned-activist has led numerous movements to promote rural development, increase transparency in government functioning, and curb corruption.

The Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in 2011 was one of the largest public mobilisations in New Delhi. His 13-day fast had drawn large crowds demanding a stronger Lokpal law.

The activist is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.

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