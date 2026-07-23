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Home / India / Anna Hazare observes silent protest in support of students at Ahilyanagar

Anna Hazare observes silent protest in support of students at Ahilyanagar

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Anna Hazare. PTI File
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Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour silent protest at Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra in support of the students protesting in Delhi.

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The protest was held at the Mahatma Gandhi statue from 11 am to 1 pm, after which Hazare returned to Ralegan Siddhi, his native village, his aide Datta Awari said.

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A day earlier, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over reports of violence and police action against the protesters, describing the developments as "extremely painful".

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In his letter, he urged the government to view the students' anger not as a law-and-order issue but as a reflection of the concerns and aspirations of society.

Hazare also argued that seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would not weaken the government, but would instead strengthen accountability and improve governance.

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Earlier this week, he also suggested the government to hold conversation with Sonam Wangchuk, who is protesting and is on a hunger strike.

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