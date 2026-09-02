Anna Hazare’s health improving, all test reports normal, says aide

The health condition of social activist Anna Hazare, admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, has improved, and all his test reports are normal, his close aide said on Wednesday evening.

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Hazare was admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night after his blood reports indicated a renal infection.

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“Doctors examined Hazare as part of their routine check-up today, and informed us that all his reports are normal. There is no need to worry,” he said.

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Hazare’s health is improving and doctors have advised him to take more rest while undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to him.

The 89-year-old activist is now taking proper meals on the doctor’s advice. He will remain admitted at Bombay Hospital for another two days under observation, the aide said.

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On Tuesday, consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali said Hazare was stable and recovering.

The anti-graft crusader was brought to Mumbai from his native Ralegan Siddhi village, where he had initially been admitted to a local medical facility for treatment.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered before being shifted to Mumbai following the renal infection.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Hazare at the hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and enquired about his health. Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had also visited the hospital earlier in the day to enquire about his condition.

The Armyman-turned-activist, a Padma Bhushan recipient, has led several movements over the years to promote rural development, improve transparency in government functioning and curb corruption.