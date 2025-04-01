Annamalai may step down as Tamil Nadu BJP chief amid alliance talks with AIADMK

The political buzz in Delhi suggests that K Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu chief, may be asked to step down, considering the caste factor and making way for a more acceptable saffron leader to ally with AIADMK for the upcoming assembly election. Reports indicate that Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed this decision to Annamalai during their meeting last week, which followed discussions between Shah and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on a potential alliance.

Annamalai, an engineer, MBA holder, and former IPS officer, is believed to be one of the primary reasons for the BJP-AIADMK fallout in 2023. Despite this, he has received significant support on social media and was trending in the political segment on X.

Caste optimisation

Apart from having a strained relationship, Annamalai and AIADMK chief EPS share a commonality — they both belong to the Gounder community, a powerful backward community in Tamil Nadu. This shared caste affiliation may not serve the interests of either party, as having two top leaders from the same caste could be counterproductive. Meanwhile, Annamalai has pledged his loyalty to BJP and expressed willingness to work as an ordinary party cadre. According to BJP leaders, this move is an “optimisation of resources” aimed at winning the election, rather than a punishment or demotion for Annamalai.

Annamalai, the news maker

K Annamalai, the BJP Tamil Nadu chief, has been making headlines, whether it’s due to his public feud with AIADMK leaders or his dramatic act of flogging himself in protest against the sexual assault of a girl at Anna University in Chennai in December. Annamalai’s self-flogging protest in front of his house was aimed at condemning the DMK government’s handling of the incident. He explained that in Tamil culture, such acts are a form of protest against injustice, stating, “Anybody understanding Tamil culture will always know these are all part of the land. Flogging ourselves, punishing ourselves, and putting ourselves through tough rhythms are all part of this culture. This is not against any person or thing but against a continuous injustice that is happening in the state.”

Annamalai, a former IPS officer known for his fearless approach, earning him the nickname “Singham Anna”, joined BJP in 2020. After quitting the IPS, he became the youngest BJP president in Tamil Nadu in 2021, gaining prominence for his oratory skills. He led a yatra across the state in 2023, which received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although he contested unsuccessfully in the Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore and the assembly election from Aravakurichi, Annamalai continues to be a key figure in Tamil Nadu politics.

What changed?

According to observers, BJP saw an opportunity in K Annamalai to challenge the dominance of Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, in Tamil Nadu. However, AIADMK’s decision to leave NDA was viewed as a significant setback for BJP’s southern plans, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting between AIADMK general secretary EPS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked speculation about a potential alliance between the two parties for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. This alliance is considered crucial for the survival of both BJP and AIADMK, especially since the rival DMK is leveraging emotional issues like delimitation and Hindi imposition.

Although BJP saw an increase in its vote share during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party’s top leadership believes that an alliance with AIADMK could have improved their performance. The meeting also served as a message to Annamalai, whose relentless attacks on AIADMK leaders contributed to the breakdown of their alliance in 2023.

Annamalai’s criticism of AIADMK icons J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai, as well as his opposition to a Dravidian alliance, were among the reasons that drove the BJP and AIADMK apart. However, Annamalai appears to have softened his stance on an alliance with a major Dravidian party as BJP and AIADMK’s top brass work on a deal for 2026.

Sources indicate that the central BJP leadership wants AIADMK back in the NDA fold, even if it means making changes and adjustments within the Tamil Nadu party unit. Whether Annamalai will step down as state BJP president remains to be seen.