Annual Army Day Parade to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, September 24
The Indian Army has decided to conduct the annual Army Day Parade in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, in January 2024.
Lucknow is the headquarters of the Army’s Central Command that is tasked, among other area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In January 2023, the parade was conducted in Bengaluru, making it the first such Army Day Parade outside the National Capital.
A decision has been made to rotate the Army Day Parade venue across different cities in India.
Post the Bengaluru event, the Indian Army has planned to ensure that each of its six operational commands gets a chance to host the parade. The idea is to conduct the event at select venues within all the commands on a rotational basis. The last event was conducted in the Southern Command area.
The objective of this landmark decision is to diversify the locations and allow various regions to witness the grandeur of the event, said an official.
This move aims to increase public engagement and showcase the might and discipline of the Indian Army to diverse audiences across the country.
The rotation is not just about changing cities but about shifting the spotlight to various Commands, each of which plays a unique and critical role in the nation’s defense. This also offers a chance to highlight the distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which our Army operates, the official said.
