DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Another blow to Mamata: TMC Bengal chief Chandrima Banerjee resigns

Another blow to Mamata: TMC Bengal chief Chandrima Banerjee resigns

Chandrima was named state unit chief of Bengal on June 3

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:06 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
Advertisement

There’s no end to the troubles of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement

After a spree of resignations following TMC loss in state polls and splits in the party’s Assembly and Lok Sabha units, the TMC today suffered another blow with the state chief Chandrima Banerjee resigning from all posts.

Advertisement

In a letter to Mamata, Chandrima intimated her withdrawal as the TMC's authorised representative at the Election Commission of India and as a signatory for all bank-related purposes.

Advertisement

Chandrima was named state unit chief of Bengal on June 3.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts