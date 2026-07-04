Another blow to Mamata: TMC Bengal chief Chandrima Banerjee resigns

There’s no end to the troubles of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

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After a spree of resignations following TMC loss in state polls and splits in the party’s Assembly and Lok Sabha units, the TMC today suffered another blow with the state chief Chandrima Banerjee resigning from all posts.

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In a letter to Mamata, Chandrima intimated her withdrawal as the TMC's authorised representative at the Election Commission of India and as a signatory for all bank-related purposes.

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Chandrima was named state unit chief of Bengal on June 3.