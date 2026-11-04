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Home / India / Another Indian national injured in October 10 Riyadh airport attack dies

Another Indian national injured in October 10 Riyadh airport attack dies

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirms that an Indian national, critically injured in the October 10 Riyadh airport attack, has died in ICU

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 01:28 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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“With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU,” the embassy said. Image credit/ANI File
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A second Indian national, who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.

“With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU,” the embassy said in a post.

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An Indian national was killed in the October 10 attack, with several others injured. The first victim was identified as Mohammed Yousuf Ali, whose funeral was held in Riyadh on October 12.

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