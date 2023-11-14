Another ‘money’ video of Tomar’s son surfaces, Congress seeks probe

Anup Dutta

Bhopal, November 13

Three days ahead of the MP Assembly elections, another video purported to be of the son of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar heated up the political atmosphere, with the Congress demanding Tomar’s resignation and a thorough probe. In the video screened by the Congress here, Devendra Tomar is purportedly seen discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees.

In the video call, Devendra can be heard listening to a man through a video call allegedly informing him about transfer of crores of rupees every month by a CA from Chandigarh. The person on the other end was seen allegedly updating him about transfer of Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore, to which Devendra replied “no problem”.

The person on the other end was also seen replying about an alleged payment of Rs 250 (crore) by informing about his expected meeting with a bank manager from where it will come to him and reach Monardo. Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak demanded resignation of Union Minister, a thorough probe by Central agencies and asked the EC take note.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma dismissed the video as fake. The Tribune cannot independently ascertain the authenticity of the alleged video.

#Agriculture #Congress