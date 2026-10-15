CJP protests: Union Home Secretary defends mobile Internet suspension as ‘proportionate measure’; seeks modification of Oct 11 order

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has defended before the Supreme Court the decision to suspend mobile internet services in central Delhi from October 9 to October 10, 2006 during the CJP protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying it was a “proportionate measure” to deal with the situation.

In an affidavit filed in response to contempt notice over alleged violation of the top court’s orders, Mohan tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court even as he defended his actions, saying only cellular internet services were suspended from October 9 to October 10 considering the situation and the same were found to be a “proportionate measure”.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought to contradict media reports that the Government had apologized to the court for its conduct and that it had nothing to say on it. He told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that apology was a normal thing in a contempt of court case.

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The top court had earlier ordered that there should not be “complete prohibition” on Metro and train services in Delhi in the wake of the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Stating that a request was received from Delhi Police to suspend cellular internet services for one day, until 10 pm on October 10, Mohan submitted, “The request was duly processed and considered in accordance with law and was found to be a proportionate measure, having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital.”

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In his affidavit, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar submitted that timely, proportionate and lawful measures taken by the police helped avert a major public order situation during the recent protests in the national capital.

Kumar too, tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the court. He, however, said that preventive measures undertaken on October 10 during the CJP protests, were based on intelligence inputs and an assessment of the prevailing and ever-changing ground situation.

The Bench also directed the Delhi Police to place on record the prohibitory orders promulgated under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 restricting public gatherings and demonstrations on various dates over the past two weeks in Delhi.