DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / CJP protests: Union Home Secretary defends mobile Internet suspension as ‘proportionate measure’; seeks modification of Oct 11 order

CJP protests: Union Home Secretary defends mobile Internet suspension as ‘proportionate measure’; seeks modification of Oct 11 order

Govind Mohan tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court even as he defended his actions

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard near Janpath Metro Station ahead of a proposed protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in New Delhi on October 9. PTI
Advertisement

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has defended before the Supreme Court the decision to suspend mobile internet services in central Delhi from October 9 to October 10, 2006 during the CJP protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying it was a “proportionate measure” to deal with the situation.

In an affidavit filed in response to contempt notice over alleged violation of the top court’s orders, Mohan tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court even as he defended his actions, saying only cellular internet services were suspended from October 9 to October 10 considering the situation and the same were found to be a “proportionate measure”.

Advertisement

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought to contradict media reports that the Government had apologized to the court for its conduct and that it had nothing to say on it. He told a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that apology was a normal thing in a contempt of court case.

Advertisement

The top court had earlier ordered that there should not be “complete prohibition” on Metro and train services in Delhi in the wake of the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Stating that a request was received from Delhi Police to suspend cellular internet services for one day, until 10 pm on October 10, Mohan submitted, “The request was duly processed and considered in accordance with law and was found to be a proportionate measure, having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital.”

Advertisement

In his affidavit, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar submitted that timely, proportionate and lawful measures taken by the police helped avert a major public order situation during the recent protests in the national capital.

Kumar too, tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the court. He, however, said that preventive measures undertaken on October 10 during the CJP protests, were based on intelligence inputs and an assessment of the prevailing and ever-changing ground situation.

The Bench also directed the Delhi Police to place on record the prohibitory orders promulgated under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 restricting public gatherings and demonstrations on various dates over the past two weeks in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts