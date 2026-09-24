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Home / India / PM, Shah, CEC 'deshdrohis'; Gyanesh Kumar should resign immediately: Rahul Gandhi

PM, Shah, CEC 'deshdrohis'; Gyanesh Kumar should resign immediately: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted that Modi, Shah would be investigated for what they have done to this country

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:14 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi at press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were "deshdrohis" (traitors) as they "destroyed" India's vote, and demanded the immediate resignation of the CEC.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted that Modi and Shah would be investigated for what they have done to this country.

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Slamming Kumar, he said what the CEC has done is an act against the Indian nation.

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Also read: Opposition once again to push for Chief Election Commissioner's removal: Sources

CJP warns of nationwide agitation if CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign in 48 hours

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"This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected. We have enough information to prove this with certainty. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished," Gandhi said at a press conference at the Indira Bhawan here.

Gandhi said his suggestion to Kumar is that he should turn approver as that would be an act of nationalism.

"PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are both going to be investigated for what is being done. They are at the top of this conspiracy and they will be investigated for what they have done to this country," Gandhi said.

They are "deshdrohis" as they have destroyed the vote in the country's democracy, he said.

He played out a few videos and asked people to listen to the tone of Modi and Shah. In the videos, Shah is heard saying BJP will be in power for 30 years and the prime minsiter raising the slogan 'Abki  Baar 400 Paar'.

No political leader who operates in a democratic environment can make such statements, Gandhi said.

In India, there is a fundamental force called anti-incumbency which starts to resist and it does not spare anybody, he said.

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