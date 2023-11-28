Anti-incumbency wave in T'gana: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that people of Telangana are “angry” with the ruling BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and don’t want it to come back to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district of the poll-bound state, where Assembly elections are due on November 30, Shah said that he had noticed during his tour across the state that there is a lot of anger against the ruling party and “no one wants the KCR government to come back to power”.

Attacking the BRS and Congress over “parivarvaad” (dynasty) rule, the Home Minister said that if the people elect the BJP, the Chief Minister would be made from the backward caste community. But if they vote for the BRS or Congress, the Chief Minister will be from one particular family.

He further said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have decided to make a backward caste community person as the Chief Minister in Telangana and therefore time has come to give VRS to BRS and the time has come to send their vehicle (BRS poll symbol car) to the garage.

“On November 30, should this KCR government be changed or not? A backward caste member should be made Chief Minister or not?” Shah asked the crowd.

To remove the BRS government, the BJP has to be elected, he said.

Shah reiterated his allegation that a deal had been made between the ruling BRS in Telangana and Congress to make KCR Chief Minister again and that KCR would later help Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister.

“I would like to tell you that the Prime Minister’s post is not vacant. In 2024 also, Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister,” Shah said.

