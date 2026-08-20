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Home / India / Anti-national decision: Amit Shah on CWC resolution to sing 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram

Anti-national decision: Amit Shah on CWC resolution to sing 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram

The Union Home Minister led the offensive against the Congress saying the Opposition party has again chosen 'politics of appeasement over patriotism'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:39 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
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A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolved to sing only two stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram in line with the party's decision in 1937, the BJP slammed the move as 'anti-national.'

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Union Home Minister led the offensive against the Congress saying the Opposition party has again chosen "politics of appeasement over patriotism."

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"Yesterday, the Congress Party's working committee had taken a surprising and anti-national decision. Following their party's 1937 resolution, they have decided to sing only two stanzas of the great Vande Mataram song. I want to remind the entire country that in 1937, the Congress Party, for the sake of Muslim appeasement, split Vande Mataram into two pieces, laying the foundation for the country's partition, and from there, the two-nation theory gained strength. Ultimately, the country was partitioned, and Pakistan was born," Shah said on Thursday.

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He said that when the historic mistake was corrected in the 150th year of the emergence of the Vande Mataram song by restoring the rendition of the full song, in an effort to strengthen national integration, the Congress has chosen to disregard it.

"To strengthen national integration, a decision was taken to sing Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's by immortal creation in full, at all government programmes, and this decision has also been given legal backing by amending the Insult of National Honours Act," Shah said.

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He attacked the Congress party for disregarding a parliamentary move.

"This decision of the Congress only confirms their extreme policy of appeasement. For the sake of vote banks, they have not only insulted Bankim Babu's immortal creation, but also insulted those millions of martyrs who went to the gallows for the country's freedom while chanting the slogan of Vande Mataram. Today, the Congress party is adhering to its party's 1937 resolution and rejecting the Parliament's Act. Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party is once again vigorously advancing the politics of appeasement," said Shah.

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