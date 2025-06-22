Anti-Naxal operations to continue: Amit Shah at review meet with police chiefs

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the security forces would maintain relentless pressure on Naxalites during the monsoon season, breaking their traditional respite period. Chairing a high-level review meeting in Raipur with top police officials from seven Naxal-affected states, Shah ruled out negotiations and appealed to Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

He said the government would not allow Naxalites to exploit the rainy season as a time of reprieve. “Earlier, Naxalites used to rest during monsoon due to operational challenges, but this time, security forces will ensure they get no respite,” he said. The Home Minister reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

The meeting, attended by DGPs and senior officers from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha, reviewed the significant progress made in anti-Naxal operations.

Since January 2023, over 400 Maoists have been neutralized, including the high-profile killing of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao in Bastar last month. Shah urged remaining insurgents to lay down arms and embrace development, signalling the government’s firm stance against any talks with extremists.