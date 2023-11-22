Anti-Sikh riots: Jharkhand cabinet approves Rs 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro victims

Ranchi, November 22
The cabinet of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 1.20 crore for 24 victims and dependents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro district, an official said.
Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said, “The compensation amount was approved on the recommendation of the Anti-Sikh Riot Commission.”
Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
As many as 32 agendas were approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.
A housing project worth Rs 8.20 crore for leprosy patients also got the cabinet nod. Under the project, 64 houses would be constructed in Kangoi in Jamtara district.
The cabinet also gave its approval to make Kisko in Lohardaga district a police sub-division. Five police stations—Kisko, Bagru, Jobang, Peshrar and Serendag—will be included in the police sub-division.
Besides giving approval to the constitution of Jharkhand Ground Water Service Rules, 2023, the cabinet also approved the proposal of creating 26 posts in digital language laboratory in state universities.
