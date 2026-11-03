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Home / India / Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ charge, cites Nehru-era roll revisions

Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori’ charge, cites Nehru-era roll revisions

Thakur alleged that the Congress lacked a coherent vision and was spreading confusion beyond its party ranks, including among India’s youth

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:37 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur. File photo
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Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties over allegations of “vote chori” during a press conference at the BJP Chandigarh Pradesh headquarters, Kamalam, in Sector 33. BJP Chandigarh Pradesh President Jatinder Pal Malhotra was also present on the occasion.

Taking a sharp swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Thakur alleged that the Congress lacked a coherent vision and was spreading confusion beyond its party ranks, including among India’s youth.

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Young citizens, he said, deserved reliable information, constitutional literacy and serious policy debate rather than politically charged narratives that could damage trust in democratic processes. India’s younger generation should be equipped to distinguish documented irregularities from political assertions, he said, rather than be drawn into an atmosphere of perpetual suspicion.

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Thakur recalled that intensive electoral-roll revisions were undertaken during 1952-56, when Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, and pointed to repeated revision exercises since then.

Referring to what he described as 12 previous SIR exercises, he questioned why Rahul Gandhi now opposed a mechanism with roots in his great-grandfather’s era.

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He stressed that revisions are administered by the independent Election Commission, not instituted by any political party, and aim to update records while protecting every eligible citizen’s voting rights. The distinction, he said, is important: criticising errors in implementation is legitimate, but dismissing the entire exercise as a conspiracy requires evidence.

Thakur also challenged the Congress’s criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EVMs were first used in an Indian election in 1982 and received statutory recognition through legislation enacted in 1988 under prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking about Chandigarh, party president Malhotra urged residents to verify their electoral details, report duplicates or errors, and apply for inclusion or correction wherever necessary.

The exercise, he said, must achieve both accuracy and inclusion. Every eligible resident should have a fair opportunity to register, and all parties should help citizens use the Election Commission procedures instead of creating unnecessary anxiety.

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