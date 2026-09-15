The rare Neelakurinji flowers in the scenic Korandakad Hills of Kerala are blooming again and this time, they have as a special visitor — former union minister Anurag Thakur, who is promoting the government’s “Dekho Apna Desh” tagline.

Thakur, MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has taken to social media to post videos and pictures of his visit to the hills of Korandakad in Idukki’s Munnar region. "Here we are where the Neelakurinji flowers are blooming after a 12 year wait," states Thakur in his post, flanked by his wife in the pictures, with the beautiful flower spread in the backdrop.

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Prime Minister Modi has been urging citizens to avoid foreign travels and travel locally instead, amid the raging West Asia crisis. He has been seeking public support for saving foreign exchange, with the US-Iran war showing no signs of nearing an end.

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Modi has been promoting domestic tourist destinations through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki baat’, and BJP leaders are now taking that message out of the radio studio.