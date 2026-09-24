Any terror attack from Pakistani soil will be considered ‘act of war’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned Pakistan that any terror attack originating from Pakistani soil will be considered an ‘act of war’ against India and will be met with a befitting response.

Speaking at an event hosted by a media house, the Minister said that through actions like ‘Operation Sindoor’, the government has made it clear that India no longer tolerates nuclear blackmail. He emphasised that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand, nor can terrorism and trade coexist. “We’ve also conveyed that no border can prevent us from dismantling terrorist infrastructure. No distinction will be made between terrorists and their sponsors,” he added.

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“Operation Sindoor has made it clear that any terror attack originating from Pakistani soil will be considered an ‘act of war’ against India. Those contemplating any form of misadventure will be met with a response they deserve,” he said.

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By suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together. Our approach has now evolved beyond ‘strategic containment’ to ‘deterrence by punishment’, he added.

“India is a peace-loving nation, yet it must always be prepared to safeguard its integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

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Rajnath Singh said events such as the surgical strikes, the Balakot air strike and Operation Sindoor have demonstrated that India possesses the necessary capability and resolve to safeguard its national interests.

India is a peace-loving nation that has never advocated war, the minister said, adding, “Yet, we must always remain prepared to safeguard our integrity and sovereignty and protect our citizens.”

“We’ve made it clear that the nation will communicate in whichever language the other party understands best. Military preparedness without diplomacy can lead to confrontation and a security dilemma, whereas proceeding solely on the basis of diplomacy, without requisite capability, is perceived as a sign of weakness and is detrimental to national security,” he said.

The minister cited multilateral groupings like the Quad, saying India is working towards a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

On modern-day challenges of warfare, the minister listed the dangers of the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, cyber-attacks, lone-wolf attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Describing ‘Terrain’, ‘Technology’ and ‘Thinking’ as the three ‘Ts’ crucial to any war, the minister said that as new domains have emerged in modern warfare, the government is focusing on technological development to tackle the challenges posed by the changing nature of warfare. He stressed that capabilities are being developed across sectors such as drones, AI, cyber security, electronic warfare, space and quantum technology.