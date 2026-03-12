APEDA facilitates first export of Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice to UK, Italy

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first export of 25 metric tonnes (MT) of Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice to the UK and Italy.

This effort was executed in collaboration with Assam Agriculture Department, thus giving boost to India’s agricultural exports, as reported by agencies.

The aromatic indigenous rice variety, which was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) in 2017, is becoming popular in upscale international markets due to its unique fragrance, delicate grain texture, and delicious flavour.

It has begun to gain popularity in upscale local and international markets due to increased interest in traditional and health-promoting grains. This is because of its special combination of heritage, nutrition, and market potential.

APEDA sold 1 metric tonne of GI-tagged Joha rice to Vietnam, and subsequently 2 metric tonnes were exported to five nations Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

This historic first shipment of Joha rice to the UK and Italy not only shows that India can fulfil global quality requirements, but it also raises awareness of Joha rice in other markets.