Home / India / APEDA facilitates first export of Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice to UK, Italy

APEDA facilitates first export of Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice to UK, Italy

Joha rice has begun to gain popularity in upscale local and international markets due to increased interest in traditional and health-promoting grains

Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora flags off the state's first export of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to the UK and Italy during a ceremony at Krishi Bhawan, Khanapara, in Guwahati, on Thursday. Photo: PTI
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first export of 25 metric tonnes (MT) of Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice to the UK and Italy.

This effort was executed in collaboration with Assam Agriculture Department, thus giving boost to India’s agricultural exports, as reported by agencies.

The aromatic indigenous rice variety, which was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) in 2017, is becoming popular in upscale international markets due to its unique fragrance, delicate grain texture, and delicious flavour.

In 2017, Joha rice received the GI mark. The unique fragrance, fine grain texture, and rich flavour of Joha rice, an indigenous fragrant variety from Assam, are highly prized.

It has begun to gain popularity in upscale local and international markets due to increased interest in traditional and health-promoting grains. This is because of its special combination of heritage, nutrition, and market potential.

APEDA sold 1 metric tonne of GI-tagged Joha rice to Vietnam, and subsequently 2 metric tonnes were exported to five nations Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

This historic first shipment of Joha rice to the UK and Italy not only shows that India can fulfil global quality requirements, but it also raises awareness of Joha rice in other markets.

