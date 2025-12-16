DT
Home / India / Apex court junks PIL on IndiGo cancellations

Apex court junks PIL on IndiGo cancellations

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking judicial intervention into the crisis triggered by the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights, observing that the matter was already being heard by the Delhi High Court.

“We appreciate the issue, but instead of parallel proceedings, you go to the (Delhi) High Court,” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, granting liberty to petitioner Narendra Mishra to intervene in the case pending before the High Court.

“It (the Delhi High Court) is also a constitutional court. If your grievances are not redressed, then you can come here,” the CJI told Mishra, who had sought directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by large-scale flight cancellations. He had also demanded a court-monitored probe into the IndiGo crisis.

