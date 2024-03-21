Apex court takes up PIL against poll-eve freebies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

As India gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on March 21 a petition against the practice of political parties promising freebies on the eve of elections.

“This is important. We will keep this on board tomorrow,” a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, told senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing PIL petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, who said the matter needed to be heard before the polls.

The PIL has sought a direction to the EC to invoke its powers to freeze the election symbols and cancel the registration of political parties offering irrational freebies.

There are eight recognised national political parties and 56 state-level recognised parties. The total number of registered, unrecognised, political parties in the country is 2,800.

Upadhyay said there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters, as they violate the Constitution, and the EC should take suitable deterrent measures.

It also urged the court to declare that the promise of irrational freebies from public funds before elections unduly influences the voters, disturbs the level-playing field and vitiates the purity of the poll process.

“Petitioner submits that the recent trend of political parties to influence voters by offering freebies with an eye on elections is not only the greatest threat to the survival of democratic values but also injures the spirit of the Constitution,” said the plea.

“This unethical practice is just like giving bribes to the electorate at the cost of the exchequer to stay in power and must be avoided to preserve democratic principles and practices,” it said.

