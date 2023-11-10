Appeal filed against death penalty to 8 Navy veterans by Qatar court: MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that an appeal has been filed in the case involving eight retired Navy personnel, who were sentenced to death by a Qatar court last month. Sources pointed to the likelihood of the matter being heard by a higher court before the end of the month.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Qatar’s court passed a judgment on October 26 in the case involving eight employees of Al Dara company.” He could not give additional details because “the judgment is confidential and has only been shared with the legal team”. “They are now pursuing further legal steps and an appeal has already been filed. We will also remain engaged with the Qatari authorities in this matter,” he said. Bagchi also urged everyone to refrain from “engaging in speculation” due to the sensitive nature of the case. “The government is actively keeping tabs on the case and diplomats at the Indian Embassy in Doha again met the detainees on November 7. We are in touch with their family members too,” he said. The eight former Indian Navy personnel, employees of a Doha-based company, were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage and sentenced to death last month.

