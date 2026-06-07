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Home / India / Appearing for NEET-UG re-exam on June 21? Check your allotted exam city now

Appearing for NEET-UG re-exam on June 21? Check your allotted exam city now

Candidates can download the city intimation slip using their application number and password; admit cards will be released separately.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation Slip for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, enabling candidates to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted.

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Candidates can access and download the slip by logging in to the NEET-UG portal https://neet.nta.nic.in/ using their application number and password. The city intimation slip is available on the official website.

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Related News: NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: IAF to transport question papers as NTA rolls out unprecedented security measures

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The NTA has clarified that the City Intimation Slip is not the Admit Card. The document only informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

The Admit Card, which will contain details of the exact examination centre, reporting time and other important instructions, will be issued separately closer to the examination date.

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Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and other examination-related instructions.

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