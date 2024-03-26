Application deadline for Common University Entrance Test -UG extended till March 31, says UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi, March 26
The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.
Earlier, the deadline was till 11 pm on Tuesday.
“The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 pm on March 31, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders,” he said.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31.
The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.
A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.
Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition, while others will remain computer-based.
In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.
