Appointment of full-time Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC hangs fire as Centre awaits Punjab Govt’s opinion

Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra’s appointment as a full-time Chief Justice of the high court is hanging fire for almost a month as the Centre awaits comments from the AAP Government in Punjab on Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation.

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Justice Mishra whose parent high court is the Allahabad High Court – was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2025. He has been functioning as Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice since June 2, 2026 following the elevation of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu to the Supreme Court.

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The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had on August 6 recommended Justice Mishra’s name for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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The Collegium had also recommended Justice V Kameswar Rao of the Delhi High Court, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court and Justice M C Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court for appointment as Chief Justices of Patna, Calcutta and Bombay High Courts, respectively.

A Bench led by Justice Mishra had on August 3 passed an order barring the Punjab Government from indulging in unproductive expenditures, such as large-scale advertising campaigns, until it cleared dearness allowance and dearness relief dues of all its employees and pensioners within a fortnight.

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In his August 9 post on the Collegium’s recommendations, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that seniority was being overlooked.

“It seems there is a tearing hurry to go to SC. Should judges be allowed SC elevation out of turn, bypassing seniority? That makes him vulnerable to quid pro quo. What is examined before a judge is elevated to SC? Loyalty to the emperor? Should people not know? What face will they show the young gen?...” Kejriwal had posted on X.

According to Article 217 (1) of the Constitution, “Every Judge of a High Court shall be appointed by the President by warrant under his hand and seal after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the Governor of the State, and, in the case of appointment of a Judge other than the Chief Justice, the Chief Justice of the High Court…”

The memorandum of procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges prescribes a six-week timeline for the state to send its opinion on a high court judge’s appointment.

But the MoP is silent on the timeline for a state government to share its views about a chief justice’ appointment.

Having informed the Collegium about the delay, the Centre might notify Justice Mishra’s appointment as the state government’s opinion was not binding, sources said.