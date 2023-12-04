Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father, Mukhtar Ansari’s son moves Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father lodged in Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari moved Supreme Court seeking shifting of his father to any jail in a non-BJP ruled state.

As his father belonged to a political party opposed to the ruling BJP, both “politically and ideologically”, his family had been a target of “persecution” by the State, Umar alleged and sought a direction that Mukhtar Ansari be produced before courts only through video conferencing.

“The state has consistently been taking a personally inimical position against the petitioner’s family, particularly his father, but now the petitioner’s father has received reliable information that his life is in grave danger and there is a conspiracy afoot involving several actors within the state establishment to assassinate him in Banda jail,” he submitted.

“The petitioner apprehends a grave and imminent threat to his father’s life and limb in Banda jail,” Umar alleged.

The petitioner pointed out that Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in April this year while being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police for a routine medical check-up in Allahabad.

“Anti- social elements in the State have been emboldened enough to commit murders within full public view and moreover, on live television, in the presence of media and the police such as in the case of Late Atique Ahmad. It is clear that there is an emerging pattern in these custodial killings where persons belonging to the political opposition are the main targets,” the petitioner submitted.

Even after an order passed on May 3, 2023 by the Allahabad High Court granting enhanced security to Mukhtar, there was an incident on May 18, 2023 where certain unidentified men visited his jail barracks, he alleged.

#BJP #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh