 Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father, Mukhtar Ansari’s son moves Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father, Mukhtar Ansari’s son moves Supreme Court

Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father, Mukhtar Ansari’s son moves Supreme Court

Submits that anti- social elements in the state have been emboldened enough to commit murders within full public view, such as in the case of Atique Ahmad

Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father, Mukhtar Ansari’s son moves Supreme Court

Mukhtar Ansari. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Apprehending ‘imminent and serious threat’ to his father lodged in Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari moved Supreme Court seeking shifting of his father to any jail in a non-BJP ruled state.

As his father belonged to a political party opposed to the ruling BJP, both “politically and ideologically”, his family had been a target of “persecution” by the State, Umar alleged and sought a direction that Mukhtar Ansari be produced before courts only through video conferencing.

“The state has consistently been taking a personally inimical position against the petitioner’s family, particularly his father, but now the petitioner’s father has received reliable information that his life is in grave danger and there is a conspiracy afoot involving several actors within the state establishment to assassinate him in Banda jail,” he submitted.

“The petitioner apprehends a grave and imminent threat to his father’s life and limb in Banda jail,” Umar alleged.

The petitioner pointed out that Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead in April this year while being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police for a routine medical check-up in Allahabad.

“Anti- social elements in the State have been emboldened enough to commit murders within full public view and moreover, on live television, in the presence of media and the police such as in the case of Late Atique Ahmad. It is clear that there is an emerging pattern in these custodial killings where persons belonging to the political opposition are the main targets,” the petitioner submitted.

Even after an order passed on May 3, 2023 by the Allahabad High Court granting enhanced security to Mukhtar, there was an incident on May 18, 2023 where certain unidentified men visited his jail barracks, he alleged.

#BJP #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Trending

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

5
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

6
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

8
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

9
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

10
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

Relentless rain throws life out of gear in Chennai and its n...

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

Under the crackdown, which will also impact Indians, medics ...

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Wednesday, cites prior engagement

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Wednesday, cites prior engagement

West Bengal CM said she was unaware of the meeting date and ...


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally