Aradhana Mishra takes charge as UP Congress chief

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections less than a year away, the Congress has put its state organisation into election mode, with newly appointed state president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ making it clear that the party would enter the contest with its INDIA alliance partners.

Taking charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday, Mishra struck an election-ready note, calling for a united effort by party workers and acknowledging that the new leadership had little time to rebuild the organisation before the crucial state polls.

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She said her appointment came with a “big challenge” and that every Congress worker would have to contribute to strengthening the party on the ground.

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Mishra also sought to link her elevation with the Congress’ emphasis on women’s political participation, recalling the party’s “Beti Hun, Lad Sakti Hun” campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Presenting her own political journey as an example of the campaign, she said she had come to represent its message of women being prepared to enter electoral politics and take on political battles.

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She also pointed to the Congress’ decision during the 2022 Assembly elections, when the party, under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership, had announced 40 per cent tickets for women candidates in the state.

The new UP Congress chief said the party’s focus on women’s empowerment was therefore not a recent political formulation but part of its organisational and electoral approach in the state.

On the road ahead, Mishra said the Congress was preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections and would fight the polls as part of the INDIA alliance. Her remarks assume significance as opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh begin positioning themselves for the next Assembly contest.

The Congress’ organisational changes come as the party seeks to rebuild its state units ahead of the next round of major Assembly elections. Mishra’s appointment in Uttar Pradesh has replaced Ajay Rai and comes alongside changes in other state organisations as the party begins preparing its electoral machinery.

An official notification issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced Mishra’s appointment as president of the UPCC.

A three-time MLA and a prominent Congress face in Uttar Pradesh, Mishra had earlier served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state Assembly. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari.