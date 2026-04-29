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Home / India / Araghchi, Jaishankar discuss evolving Iran situation; Trump ups pressure on nuclear deal

Araghchi, Jaishankar discuss evolving Iran situation; Trump ups pressure on nuclear deal

The conversation comes at a time of sustained geopolitical strain involving Iran and the United States, with diplomatic efforts under way through multiple channels

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:56 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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S Jaishankar. Reuters file
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with both sides reviewing the evolving situation and agreeing to remain in close contact.

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Jaishankar said he had a “detailed conversation” with Araghchi on various aspects of the current situation. Tehran, in a separate readout, said the two ministers exchanged views on ceasefire-related developments, bilateral ties and broader regional and international issues.

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The conversation comes at a time of sustained geopolitical strain involving Iran and the United States, with diplomatic efforts under way through multiple channels.

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In Washington, US President Donald Trump struck a sharp tone, warning Tehran to “get smart soon” on a non-nuclear deal. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was failing to reach an agreement and suggested patience in Washington was wearing thin, even as he signalled a harder posture.

Parallel mediation efforts continue, with Pakistan trying to bridge gaps between Tehran and Washington. A senior Pakistani official, cited in media reports, said consultations aimed at narrowing differences are ongoing.

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The United Nations, meanwhile, flagged a deteriorating human rights situation in Iran. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at least 21 people have been executed and over 4,000 arrested since the conflict began two months ago, urging Iranian authorities to halt executions and uphold due process.

Rising tensions have also begun to impact global energy dynamics. According to reports, Trump met top oil and gas executives, including Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, at the White House to assess supply disruptions and price volatility linked to the Iran standoff.

Back home, the government said it is closely monitoring the situation to safeguard Indian interests in the region. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways reviewed measures to ensure secure maritime operations in the Persian Gulf, noting that all Indian seafarers remain safe and no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Directorate General of Shipping said it has facilitated the repatriation of over 2,800 Indian seafarers so far, while maintaining active communication channels to assist those in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it remains engaged with Indian missions across West Asia, operating round-the-clock helplines and coordinating evacuation and travel assistance as flight operations gradually resume across key regional hubs, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

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