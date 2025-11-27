DT
Home / India / Arbitrary actions unhelpful to rebuild ties: India on China’s action against woman from Arunachal Pradesh

Arbitrary actions unhelpful to rebuild ties: India on China’s action against woman from Arunachal Pradesh

MEA says maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border regions is a prerequisite for the continued and overall development of India-China relations

New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
PTI
India on Wednesday said China’s “arbitrary actions” like the one against a woman traveller from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai airport could create hurdles in building mutual trust and understanding between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border regions is a prerequisite for the continued and overall development of India-China relations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, referring to the “arbitrary detention” of Indian citizen Pema Wang Thongdok, asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable” part of India, and no amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this “indisputable reality”.

Thongdok, alleged that Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport detained her for 18 hours on November 21 during a transit halt after refusing to recognise her Indian passport as her birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected the allegations saying the actions were in accordance with the regulations. It also reiterated China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, the MEA on Tuesday rejected the Chinese response.

“Arbitrary actions by China, as the one that I referred to involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, are most unhelpful towards efforts being made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding, and gradually move towards normalisation of bilateral relations,” Jaiswal added.

The ties between India and China had come under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border standoff that began in May, 2020. In the last few months, both sides have initiated a series of measures to normalise the relations after ending the military face-off in October last year.

“We want to say that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a fact which is self-evident. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality,” Jaiswal said.

He also asserted that “maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions is a prerequisite for the continued and overall development of India-China bilateral relations.”

“Our position in this regard has always been very clear and consistent,” he said.

“Both sides have worked closely to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border regions. And it is on this basis that progress, especially in particular with a focus on people-centric engagements, has been made,” Jaiswal said.

India and China have in recent months agreed on several people-centric steps to stabilise and rebuild ties.

These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation, among others.

The direct flights resumed in October.

