DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Are you a historian or linguist: Kamal Haasan faces court's ire in Kannada remark row

Are you a historian or linguist: Kamal Haasan faces court's ire in Kannada remark row

The Karnataka High Court observed that a 'single apology could have resolved the situation'
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:46 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actor Kamal Haasan during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Thug Life', in Mumbai, May 20, 2025. PTI file
Advertisement

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”, and observed that a “single apology could have resolved the situation.”

Advertisement

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology.

“Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people,” and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed.

Advertisement

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, “Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts