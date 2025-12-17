Armed Forces launch India’s first AI-driven community screening programme for diabetic retinopathy

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has launched India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven community screening programme for diabetic retinopathy (DR), marking a significant step towards strengthening early detection of diabetic eye disease and building a real-time national health intelligence framework.

Advertisement

The programme is being executed in collaboration with the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences (RPC) at the All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, and the eHealth AI Unit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

The collaboration brings together the clinical reach of the AFMS, academic leadership of AIIMS and digital innovation capabilities of MoHFW to address a major public health challenge, a defence spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Anchored by MadhuNetrAI, the programme is a web-based Artificial Intelligence tool developed by the RPC. The platform facilitates automated screening, grading and triaging of retinal images captured using handheld fundus cameras, enabling trained medical officers, nursing staff and healthcare assistants to undertake community-level screening.

The system also generates real-time data on disease prevalence and geographic distribution to support evidence-based planning and policy formulation.

Advertisement

As part of the pilot phase, the AFMS will implement the initiative at seven locations — Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Gaya, Jorhat and Kochi — covering metropolitan, rural, hilly, coastal and remote regions. Personnel from each site will undergo intensive training at RPC, AIIMS, followed by large-scale community screening.

Patients identified with diabetic retinopathy will be referred for optimal diabetic management, while cases of vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy will be referred to vitreo-retina specialists at designated district hospitals.

District health administrations will coordinate referral mechanisms and integrate diabetic retinopathy management within existing non-communicable disease programmes to ensure continuity of care.

The programme was inaugurated at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, along with head of the RPC, Prof Radhika Tandon. A compendium detailing the methodology and operational guidelines of the programme was released at the launch.