Army briefs ex-chiefs on Op Sindoor

The Army on Tuesday gave a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor to former Army chiefs.

A structured interaction took place between Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his predecessors during a two-day “Chiefs Chintan”, which began here.

A key highlight of the event was a comprehensive operational briefing on the operation, including the display of synergy between the Indian Air Force and Navy, the Army said.

“The operation’s execution, strategic impact and joint-manship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former chiefs,” the Army said.

The former chiefs who attended the briefing were Gen VP Malik, Gen NC Vij, Gen JJ Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor, Gen Bikram Singh and Gen Manoj Pande.

They were also updated about the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities. They shared insights and recommendations on Army’s ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reforms.