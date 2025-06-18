DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Army briefs ex-chiefs on Op Sindoor

Army briefs ex-chiefs on Op Sindoor

Gen VP Malik, Gen NC Vij, Gen JJ Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor, Gen Bikram Singh and Gen Manoj Pande attended the briefing
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:53 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi (centre) with former Chiefs (from left) Gen Manoj Pande, Gen JJ Singh, Gen NC Vij, Gen VP Malik, Gen Deepak Kapoor and Gen Bikram Singh. Photo: Army
Advertisement

The Army on Tuesday gave a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor to former Army chiefs.

Advertisement

A structured interaction took place between Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his predecessors during a two-day “Chiefs Chintan”, which began here.

A key highlight of the event was a comprehensive operational briefing on the operation, including the display of synergy between the Indian Air Force and Navy, the Army said.

Advertisement

“The operation’s execution, strategic impact and joint-manship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former chiefs,” the Army said.

The former chiefs who attended the briefing were Gen VP Malik, Gen NC Vij, Gen JJ Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor, Gen Bikram Singh and Gen Manoj Pande.

Advertisement

They were also updated about the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities. They shared insights and recommendations on Army’s ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reforms.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts