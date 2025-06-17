Army briefs former chiefs on Operation Sindoor, other issues during 2-day conclave

To exchange ideas, knowledge and experience between the old guard and the present military leadership, the Chiefs’ Chintan, a structured two-day interaction, between the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, and his predecessors, commenced on Tuesday.

Being held in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the forum aims to provide a platform to leverage the institutional knowledge and experience of the former army chiefs.

General Dwivedi underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Army.

Earlier referred to as the Chiefs Conclave, this is the 10th edition of the event, to which former Army chiefs of Nepal, who as a tradition are conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army, have also been invited.

A key highlight of the event today was a comprehensive operational briefing on Operation Sindoor, including the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The operation's execution, strategic impact and joint-manship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former chiefs.

They were updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and also briefed on aspects of contemporary relevance besides the transformative initiatives currently under way towards making the Indian Army a technology-adept, modern and future-ready force.

Other discussions planned during the event include technological initiatives and endeavours being undertaken towards technology absorption.

The Indian Army's contributions to the goals of Viksit Bharat are also being discussed.

Reforms in human resources policies and initiatives for welfare schemes for veterans will also be brainstormed.

The former chiefs shared their insights and recommendations, contributing to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform.

The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep Indian Army future-ready, a spokesperson said.