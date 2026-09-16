Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth in Russia for 3-day visit; military system upgrades on agenda

Indian Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth is on a three-day visit to Russia from September 16 to 18, with discussions on upgrading existing Russian-origin systems and securing spare parts and supplies expected to be among the issues on the agenda.

During the visit, the Army Chief will meet Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Defence, who deals with defence industry and procurement, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

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Gen Seth will be the first Army Chief to visit Russia in nearly eight years. Gen Bipin Rawat was the last Army chief to visit Russia, in October 2018.

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The Army Chief will hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training.

Gen Seth will visit the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence. He will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

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A ceremonial Guard of Honour will be given to Gen Seth in Moscow, and he will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow.

Sources said the Army has indigenised a large portion of spares for Russian equipment, but some parts still come from Russia.

A key issue is the availability of spare parts and supplies for Russian-origin equipment currently in service with the Indian Army. The Indian Army’s entire fleet of tanks and armoured personnel carriers is of Russian origin. Several rocket launchers are also sourced from the same country.

The Russian-origin AK-203 assault rifles are now made in India. Moscow is also keen to provide the short-range mobile air-defence system Pantsir, which is designed to provide point defence to critical military assets, including high-value installations. It guards against aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and precision-guided weapons.

Russia is also offering the latest variant of the BMP-3, a new-generation armoured personnel carrier, and possibly its latest tank, or proposing a joint-development and manufacturing model to suit India’s future requirements. Russian-origin T-90 and T-72 tanks are made in India under licence.