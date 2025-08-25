Army chief on 4-day Algeria visit to boost defence partnership

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will undertake a four-day visit to Algeria (August 25-28), the North African nation with a long Mediterranean coastline.

The visit follows close on the heels of those by President Droupadi Murmu and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, underscoring the growing strategic engagement between New Delhi and Algiers.

Gen Dwivedi’s visit aims to reinforce defence and security ties with a focus on strengthening army-to-army cooperation, exchanging views on regional and global security challenges and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration.

In November last year, India and Algeria signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, establishing a framework for long-term military collaboration across multiple domains. Algeria, traditionally reliant on Russia for defence supplies, has been actively seeking to diversify its partnerships. India, with its experience and indigenous capabilities, is seen as a natural partner, offering not only equipment but also training.

Ahead of the Army Chief’s visit, Indian defence industries showcased their technologies at a defence seminar in Algiers from July 30 to August 1, laying the groundwork for deeper industry and technology cooperation.

During the visit, Gen Dwivedi will hold high-level discussions with Algeria’s senior leadership, including the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army Gen Saïd Chanegriha and Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Mostefa Smaali. He is also scheduled to visit key military institutions, including the School of Command and Staff at Tamentfoust and the Cherchell Military Academy.