Army Chief: Proficiency needed in technology

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday stressed upon the need for use of technology in the armed forces.

He was speaking to officers of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. He underscored that the focus of India Army Technical Officers should extend beyond conventional methodologies, incorporating new concepts and engineering practices.

Proficiency is needed in leveraging technologies such as ‘advanced diagnostics for equipment’, data analytics in system design and maintenance support, General Pande said.

