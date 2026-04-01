Army Chief reviews indigenous drone tech in Bengaluru

Amid the rapid expansion in the use of drones in warfare, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the latest technological developments and assessed private sector capabilities during a visit to Bengaluru.

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The Army shared images of Gen Dwivedi at NewSpace Research and Technologies, where he was briefed on indigenous advancements in unmanned and high-altitude systems. One image showed the Chief being presented a drone resembling systems used in the West Asia conflict.

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In a post on X, the Army said the interaction highlighted advancements in swarm drone technologies and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capabilities. These are critical for ensuring persistent surveillance and robust communication support in harsh operational environments.

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The Army said its focus remains on harnessing indigenous innovation to enhance situational awareness, enable high-altitude operations and accelerate the integration of autonomous systems.

Following Operation Sindoor, the Northern and Central Army Commands reached out to the domestic industry, seeking technological solutions in drones, artificial intelligence and advanced satellite communication systems.

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The Ministry of Defence, in September last year, released the Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR), outlining requirements for a wide range of drone systems.

The Army has asked industry to develop options for ‘kamikaze’ systems, vertically launched anti-tank loitering munitions, high-altitude drones with satellite communication capabilities and drone-based radars capable of detecting targets under tree cover. It has also sought high-altitude, long-endurance surveillance swarms and systems capable of neutralising enemy radars.

In addition, the Army has sought AI-based solutions for decoding and translating intercepted enemy communications, real-time drone threat detection, counter-drone electronic warfare, detection of camouflaged military assets, autonomous signal interception and AI-assisted combat communication systems.

The Northern Command is critically dual-tasked, managing intense security challenges on two fronts — the Line of Control with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh. The Central Command oversees areas along the LAC in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.