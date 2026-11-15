Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Army chief to visit Czech Republic from Nov 16-19 to bolster military ties

Army chief to visit Czech Republic from Nov 16-19 to bolster military ties

Will hold talks with senior military leaders of the Czech armed forces

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:55 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's visit reflects the 'shared commitment' of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening bilateral defence relations. PTI file
Advertisement

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth proceeded on an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19, aimed at bolstering bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement and exploring avenues for collaboration in defence technology and industry.

During the visit, General Seth will hold high-level discussions with the senior military leadership of the Czech armed forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence, at the General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ) in Prague. He is also scheduled to pay tributes to fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the GSHQ and call on senior officials of the Czech Ministry of Defence.

According to Ministry of Defence, these deliberations will centre on issues of mutual interest, encompassing military cooperation, joint training, force modernisation and emerging security challenges.

As part of his itinerary, the Army Chief will visit the Defence University and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Centre of Excellence. These visits are intended to provide insights into the specialised training frameworks, operational capabilities and future readiness of the Czech armed forces.

Advertisement

To advance industrial and technological synergy, General Seth will interact with representatives of the inter-governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association, and leading Czech defence manufacturers.

The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to fortifying bilateral defence ties through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and strategic industrial partnerships.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts