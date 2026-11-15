Army chief to visit Czech Republic from Nov 16-19 to bolster military ties

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth proceeded on an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19, aimed at bolstering bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement and exploring avenues for collaboration in defence technology and industry.

During the visit, General Seth will hold high-level discussions with the senior military leadership of the Czech armed forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence, at the General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ) in Prague. He is also scheduled to pay tributes to fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the GSHQ and call on senior officials of the Czech Ministry of Defence.

According to Ministry of Defence, these deliberations will centre on issues of mutual interest, encompassing military cooperation, joint training, force modernisation and emerging security challenges.

As part of his itinerary, the Army Chief will visit the Defence University and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Centre of Excellence. These visits are intended to provide insights into the specialised training frameworks, operational capabilities and future readiness of the Czech armed forces.

Advertisement

To advance industrial and technological synergy, General Seth will interact with representatives of the inter-governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association, and leading Czech defence manufacturers.

The visit underscores the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to fortifying bilateral defence ties through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and strategic industrial partnerships.