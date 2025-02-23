Army chief to visit France, to be briefed about future combat

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be on a four-day visit to France from February 24 to 27 as part of the efforts to bolster the India-France defence cooperation.

The Army chief will engage with senior military leadership of France at Les Invalides, Paris.

The day will begin with a Guard of Honour followed by discussions with French Army chief Gen Pierre Schill. The two will look to foster stronger military ties between the two nations.

The itinerary includes a visit to the French Military School and Institution Complex in Paris, where Gen Dwivedi will be briefed on future combat command. He will be briefed at the technical section of the French Army and visit the ‘battle lab’ at Versailles.

He will also travel to Marseille, where he will visit the 3rd Division of the French Army and will be briefed on the mission and role of the 3rd Division, the bilateral exercise Shakti, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army modernisation programme (Scorpion).

Gen Dwivedi will visit Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion division with live firing exercises.

The Army chief will also visit the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who participated in World War I. Later in the day, he will deliver a talk at the French Joint Staff College, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare and India's strategic vision.

The Ministry of Defence said on Sunday, “General Dwivedi’s visit aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations’ armed forces.”