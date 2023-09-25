Army clears pending claims worth Rs 780 cr

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

With an aim to reduce pending service-related irritants, the Army and the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) has resolved cases of serving soldiers and allowed payment of pending dues and claims to the tune of Rs 780 crore.

A Rs-400 crore settlement has been okayed for this month alone.

The Army plans to do the exercise again in October and address the remaining grievances, sources said.

This was part of a Pan-India massive outreach to clear pending cases of claims of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and jawans of the Army.

The outreach included establishing camps in all 48 pay and account offices across the country. Similarly, the Army activated its records office to address all cases on priority.